Bitcoin stays below $19,000, its lowest price since June

LONDON: Bitcoin’s price took a sudden drop below $19,000 on Tuesday afternoon. The drop extends a dive that started last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled more interest rate hikes are likely. Powell’s comments sent bitcoin below $20,000 last week, and its drop below $19,000 this week is the lowest bitcoin has fallen since June.
“Risky assets are struggling as Powell’s fight against inflation will remain aggressive even as it will trigger an economic slowdown,” says Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage firm Oanda.
The largest crypto is down nearly 8% over the last week. “The next major move for bitcoin will likely come after the nonfarm payroll report, which could show signs of cooling and prompt a short-term relief rally.” The leading crypto has been trading in a relatively tight range between $19,000 and $23,000 over the last few weeks.
DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday they had seized 24 kilogrammes of captagon that had been crushed and...
WASHINGTON: The family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded on Tuesday for his furlough...
PARIS: The decarbonisation plans of some of the biggest corporations from G7 nations put Earth on course to heat a...
OUAGADOUGOU: The head of Burkina Faso´s ruling junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba vowed on Tuesday that his country...
ADEN: Twenty-one separatist fighters and six members of al-Qaeda´s Yemen branch were killed on Tuesday as an attack...
GENEVA: Around 730 children have died in nutrition centres across Somalia since January, the United Nations said on...
Comments