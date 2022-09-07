36,000 lightning strikes recorded in UK during half a day

LONDON: More than 36,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in just 12 hours late on Monday and more thunderstorms are on the way.

The Met Office is predicting an unsettled week of weather across the country, with heavy downpours interspersed with sunny spells. Ellie Wilson, meteorologist at the Met Office, said on Tuesday was going to be a “showery day” across the UK – especially in London – “with a risk of thunderstorms particularly through the afternoon from midday onwards”.

"That's continuing all the way until late afternoon, early evening. There's a chance of hail too," she said.

During the first half of the week, each day will see a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain interspersed with drier periods. Some thunderstorms are expected, which could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Heading into the weekend, there are signs that a ridge of higher pressure could form for a time, allowing the weather to settle down. However, we can expect the weather to turn unsettled once again as we transition into next week. Deakins explained: “At the moment Saturday looks like being a largely dry day across the UK. Still a few showers here and there but turning drier.