Russia buying N Korean munitions for Ukraine: US

WASHINGTON: Russia is buying large amounts of ammunition from North Korea to replenish stocks depleted by months of intense fighting in Ukraine, a US official said on Tuesday.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 with the apparent expectation of seizing control of the country within weeks. But Ukraine has halted the advance with the help of weaponry and munitions from the United States and other Nato and European allies.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine," a US official said in a statement.

"This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions," the official said, on grounds of anonymity.

Both sides in the war have used huge amounts of artillery ammunition and lost large volumes of armor in the grinding battle. But Western sanctions have made it harder for Moscow to acquire components to manufacture replacements, including computer chips.

Under that pressure, the US official said, "We expect Russia could try to purchase additional North Korean military equipment going forward." Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a highly awaited report on Tuesday about the situation in Ukraine, including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been subjected to a string of attacks and near-misses, for which both Moscow and Kyiv blame each other. The report stopped short of ascribing blame for the damage of the plant, but has made seven recommendations. These start with the “establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone” and the immediate cessation of shelling around the area.

It has claimed that while the attacks had not yet been the cause of a nuclear disaster, they “represent[ed] a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance.”

The UN watchdog found that efforts to maintain safety systems had been “taken under very challenging circumstances” as a result of “military personnel and equipment as well as representatives of Rosatom being present on the site”, and claimed that the “limited” Ukrainian staff had been subjected to a highly stressful environment.

It urged that vehicles be removed from areas which could impinge upon the proper operation of the safety and security systems, and that an “appropriate” work environment be re-established for the personnel at the plant, which could otherwise lead to a greater likelihood for human errors.