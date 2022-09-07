AWKU syndicate approves appointments

PESHAWAR: The 40th Syndicate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKU) held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zahoorul Haq took a number of decisions. A press release said the appointments of two professors and five associate professors for various departments were approved. The minutes of the 39th syndicate meeting were given the nod.

The rules for the TTS teachers were approved, while the recommendations of the 25th Finance and Planning Committee were okayed as well.

The vice-chancellor thanked the Syndicate members for showing interest in the academic, research, creative and administrative affairs of the university.

He said constructive decisions were taken at the Syndicate meeting due to the guidance, experience and capabilities of the members.