Man commits suicide

KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself outside his house in Nazimabad No. 2 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Shabbir was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by an eyewitness, namely Shamim alias Moto. In his initial statement, the eyewitness told police that the man shot and killed himself in front of him, adding that he was taking him to the hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot. Police said the motive behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.