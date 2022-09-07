Teacher held for beating minor student

KARACHI: Police have arrested a madrasa teacher for severely beating a 10-year-old student. District Korangi SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said Qari Obaidullah had subjected Abdul Wahab to corporal punishment.
SSP Memon said that a case had been registered against the teacher on Monday after the family approached the police, who then arrested the suspect on Tuesday. Police said they took action after a photo circulating on social media.
PESHAWAR: The 40th Syndicate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan held under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has served a notice on the director general of Peshawar Development...
SWABI: A former federal minister and member Board of Governors of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science...
KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself outside his house in Nazimabad No. 2 in the wee hours...
MANSEHRA: Two youngsters drowned and three others were rescued on Tuesday after they fell into a stream from a...
PESHAWAR: As many as 290 people died and 351 were injured in various incidents of rains and floods across Khyber...
Comments