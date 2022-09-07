Teacher held for beating minor student

KARACHI: Police have arrested a madrasa teacher for severely beating a 10-year-old student. District Korangi SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said Qari Obaidullah had subjected Abdul Wahab to corporal punishment.

SSP Memon said that a case had been registered against the teacher on Monday after the family approached the police, who then arrested the suspect on Tuesday. Police said they took action after a photo circulating on social media.