Death toll from floods hits 290: PDMA

PESHAWAR: As many as 290 people died and 351 were injured in various incidents of rains and floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 15 till August 31, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a report issued here on Tuesday.

According to the details shared by the PDMA, a total of 88,146 houses were damaged in the province, including 35,357 fully damaged and 52,789 partially damaged houses.

The PDMA, district administration and other relevant departments evacuated 406,568 people to safe places before the floods while 69,775 people were rescued through rescue operations in different districts. The rains and floods left 675,348 people displaced, it said, adding that cooked food provided to 850,680 people and dry food to 214,751.

PDMA KP Director-General Sharif Hussain said family tents were provided for 38,588 individuals and plastic mats to benefit 25,670.

Apart from it 9,535 blankets, 21,217 mattresses 8,243 kitchen sets, 7,772 hygiene kits, 9,762 water containers, 6,316 plastic mats, 685 life-saving jackets, and 9,319 mosquito nets, baskets, 146 searchlights and 6,785 pillows had also been distributed among the affected people.

He said that PDMA has already released Rs1,752 million to the district administrations since July to deal with the emergency situation, adding as per policy, the fund could be utilized for compensation to the victims and relief activities. The flood control room of the KP Government is fully functional. People may report any untoward incident on the helpline 1700