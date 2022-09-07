Bike lifter held, 6 motorcycles recovered

HANGU; The police claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession in Bazokot area in Tall tehsil in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tall, Abid Khan Afridi said that he along with Station House Officer Mujahid Hussain on the directives of District Police Officer Asif Bahadur had launched a decisive action against the rising incidents of auto-lifting in the district.

He said the police after thorough investigation arrested a ringleader of bike lifters identified as Razaullah alias Ihsan, a resident of Dawarkot of Waziristan district, and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

The official said that the accused along with his accomplices would lift motorcycles and then smuggle to Punjab and Afghanistan through fake documents.

He said that the accused had also divulged the names of his accomplices during preliminary investigation, who would soon be arrested.