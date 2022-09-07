CM approves compensation for destroyed houses

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the provision of compensation for rehabilitation of houses that were destroyed in the recent floods in the province.

An official handout said he was chairing the first meeting of the committee to oversee the management and utilization of Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund here on Tuesday,

Addressing the meeting, Mahmood Khans said rehabilitation of flood victims was the first priority of the provincial government.

He directed the authorities to open donation accounts in major banks to facilitate donors and philanthropists in addition to engaging international donors for donations.

The chief minister maintained the deserving people should be provided their rights and steps should be taken to prevent misuse of funds. He said the provincial government was working to rehabilitate the maximum number of people in the shortest possible time, adding that compensation amount had been increased to enable the flood victims to resume normal lives.

“The provincial government stands with its people in this hour of need and all available resources will be used to help them,” he vowed.

The chief minister maintained the provincial government was aware of the problems being faced by the flood victims. He said the provincial government’s helicopter was pressed into service for relief and rehabilitation operations. He said that the helicopter was busy with relief and rehabilitation operations in Lower Kohistan.

He said that besides other relief activities, 6,000 kg food items were provided to flood activities in Ranoliya, Dobair, Kehal and Chawadara areas of Lower Kohistan. The chief minister said food packages being provided to flood victims included wheat flour, ghee, tea, sugar, pulses and other items.

Senator Dr Sania Nishter, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and others attended the meeting.