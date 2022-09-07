Five die of gastroenteritis in flood-hit Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Five persons died of gastroenteritis in the flood-hit Dubair and Ranowali areas of Lower Kohistan, the locals said on Tuesday.

“The families affected by the flash floods in lower parts of Dubair valley are living in the government schools. And those still living in Upper parts of the valley are facing various problems while five persons died of gastroenteritis,” said Sarbaz Khan, a resident of Sanagai in the Dubair valley.

The houses, bridges and other infrastructure in Dubair valley had been washed away by the floods in 2010, he said, adding, the recent floods in the stream repeated the history, killing 10 people and causing devastations all around.

Another local Shamsul Haq said that the displaced families in lower parts of Dubair valley were settled in the Government Higher Secondary School in Chakai and Government Primary School in Batkhat Chatai.

“The people living in upper parts of the valley are still without food and other necessities as bridges and roads leading to it were washed away by the flash floods,” Rehman said.

He said that the medical teams couldn’t reach there as roads and bridges had been washed away.

“The lower Dubair valley, which had also met with complete devastation in 2010 flash floods, witnessed more devastation this time,” he said.

Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the Chief Executive officer of Saibaan Development Organisation, who led his charity team to Dubai and Kandia valley, said that the people were in dire need of relief and medicines.

“Though relief items are being dropped through helicopters occasionally in affected areas, it couldn’t cater to the needs of the locals as the calamity is enormous,” Alfaizi said.