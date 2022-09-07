Islamabad : The children at Mashal School spent a delightful morning when the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Chapter of the Association of Business, Professional & Agricultural Women, led by Tahmeena Malik, brought their ‘Kitab Dost’ initiative to Mashal.

The initiative seeks to introduce children to the joys of reading story books, with the larger aim of triggering their creativity and imagination as well as improving their vocabulary and expression.

The interactive session conducted by Tahmeena Malik and three other ABP&AW Executive Committee members, in turn, kept the children enthralled and engaged.