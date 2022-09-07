10 arrested with snatched mobiles

Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have arrested 10 persons and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that Islamabad capital police have started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Margalla police team arrested and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Koral police team arrested two accused and recovered two pistols with ammunition from them. Tarnol police team apprehended an accused and recovered snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders Aabpara, Kohsar, and Secretariat police teams apprehended three proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.