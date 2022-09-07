82 more test positive for dengue fever in Pindi

Rawalpindi : Another 82 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever here in Rawalpindi district in the last two days showing that the dengue fever outbreak has got more intense and due to the developing situation, the burden of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals in town is also on tremendous increase.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that confirmation of 82 more patients has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered in the district to 639 that was 139 some two-and-a-half weeks back, on August 20.

On Tuesday, as many as 139 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 74 patients have already been tested positive for the infection.

According to details, one patient admitted to BBH was in critical condition. It is important that dengue fever has already claimed at least two lives from this region of the country.

According to health experts the existing weather condition in this region of the country is the most suitable for growth and breeding of dengue fever vector, ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ and the peak season of dengue fever transmission has set in. The peak season for dengue fever transmission in this region of the country starts in the beginning of September and lasts till November.

Health experts believe that if the district health departments in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi fail in controlling the situation at the time, the population in the region may face a much severe outbreak of dengue fever in the coming weeks.