Woman gunned down in honour killing

Islamabad : In what appears to be an honour killing case, a 22-year-old woman was gunned down by her brother and husband in Athal area of Bhara Kahu on Tuesday, police said.

Ghulam Farid, resident of Athal lodged a complaint with the Bhara Kahu Police Station saying that her daughter Farah left the house of her husband Atif Iftikhar on 27th August following a continued clash with him.

“On 6th September, my son Nauman and Farah’s husband Atif came to my house and gunned her down in my absence,” he claimed in the FIR.

The police have arrested both the alleged killers who have confessed their offence claiming they killed her for honour.