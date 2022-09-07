Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas announced to establish a flood relief camp during live screening of Pakistan’s remaining two matches of T-20 Asia Cricket Cup at F-9 Park.
The CDA chairman on Tuesday invited residents of Islamabad to watch Pakistan’s Asia Cup matches on mega screen on evenings of September 7 and 9 and make generous donations for flood victims at the relief camp to be established on the spot.
Islamabad : The children at Mashal School spent a delightful morning when the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Chapter of the...
Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have arrested 10 persons and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons...
Rawalpindi : Another 82 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever here in Rawalpindi district in the last...
Islamabad : In what appears to be an honour killing case, a 22-year-old woman was gunned down by her brother and...
Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police have constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike...
Islamabad : Two segregated bicycle lanes in the capital city have now been closed at various points due to security...
Comments