Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas announced to establish a flood relief camp during live screening of Pakistan’s remaining two matches of T-20 Asia Cricket Cup at F-9 Park.

The CDA chairman on Tuesday invited residents of Islamabad to watch Pakistan’s Asia Cup matches on mega screen on evenings of September 7 and 9 and make generous donations for flood victims at the relief camp to be established on the spot.