Wednesday September 07, 2022
Islamabad

Crackdown on amateur drivers

By Our crime correspondent
September 07, 2022

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police have constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets and following the traffic laws.

Following directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Islamabad Capital police intensified the crackdown against amateur drivers and those who were not following the traffic rules.

