Two bicycle lanes blocked for security, construction work

Islamabad : Two segregated bicycle lanes in the capital city have now been closed at various points due to security reasons and construction work being done by the builders.

According to the details, cycling lanes on Constitution Avenue and Margalla Road are no more operational. The cemented blocks have been placed at some points in the bicycle lane on Constitution Avenue. The builders blocked the cycle lane on Margalla Road with construction material.

The project of segregated bicycle lanes on all major avenues was launched in November 2016 in Islamabad for promote of cycling culture.

It was decided that this project would cover the entire city with an aim to increase the use of bicycles to control air pollution and maintain the green character of the capital city.

Under Islamabad Green Charter, cycling culture will be promoted in the city, and in this connection during the first phase segregated cycling lanes on Constitution Avenue, School Road (F-6), Margalla Road (F-6/F-7), and Seventh Avenue were marked for the cyclists.

After signing the Green Charter, Islamabad has become the 101st city in the world and 1st in Pakistan, which signed the Charter to adopt the United Nations Urban Environmental Accord.

An official said, “The cycle paths were conceived more than half a century ago under a master plan for the city’s development when it was designated as the capital, but were never inaugurated and fell into disrepair.”

He said “The project to build cycling lanes is very much intact and they will expand it to other sectors. Cycling offers two major advantages: a healthy environment and a healthy body.”