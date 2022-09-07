Police register 10,164 tenants, 930 servants

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have introduced online registration for tenants and servants following Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s orders to control burglary in the city.

The IGP said the system has been very effective in identifying the employees involved in crimes and bringing them to justice.

He said registration of tenants and domestic workers not only keeps a close eye on the miscreants but also prevents the elements involved in any kind of dubious activity.

He urged the house owners to verify the backgrounds of people before giving them employment and get them registered with the nearest police station or online to avoid any untoward incident.

Akbar Nasir Khan warned residents that evil-minded elements can disguise themselves as ordinary citizens and cause damage by engaging in serious incidents like theft and robbery.

He said the federal capital Police was committed to provide modern facilities to citizens through innovation and modern technology.

The documents required for registration include the original national identity card of the landlord, tenant/servant and one copy, passport size photographs, original contract and copy, and physical presence of both the parties was mandatory.