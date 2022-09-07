Scholarship for flood-hit students

Islamabad: During a consultative session hosted by Dr. Abdul Basit, President, Quaid-I-Azam Alumni Association (QAUAU), it was decided that like the 2010 floods, in close coordination with the QAU administration, a special scholarship programme will be launched for ensuring the continuation of studies of flood-affected students enrolled at QAU which will cover tuition fee, hostel and mess dues.

The participants showed deep sadness and grief about the human and financial losses in the flood-affected areas. They also appreciated the individual and collective efforts and active participation of the Quaidians, old students of QAU Islamabad in relief activities and ration distribution among the flood-affected people in various parts of the country.

After detailed deliberations, it was unanimously decided to facilitate the flood-affected students through the provision of scholarships so that their ongoing studies may not suffer due to any financial issues. During the meeting, it was also apprised that being a federal university, QAU Islamabad enrols students across Pakistan as per federal government quota policy.