Wednesday September 07, 2022
Islamabad

81 beggars held

By APP
September 07, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 81 beggars from different areas during last two days.

According to a district police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad was taking action against professional beggars and they were being sent behind the bars.

