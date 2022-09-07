Defence Day celebrated at Margalla College

Islamabad: The Defence Day was marked by the Margalla College, F-7/4 in line with the directions of the Federal Directorate of Education, the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad.

Principal Professor Saleha Jabeen presided over the event, while Ms Misbah was the special guest.

The event was held to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, unity and brotherhood among students.

The principal said the soldiers of Pakistan Army always stood with the people in difficult hour.

The students made speeches and sang national songs.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the Defence Day and said the Pakistan Army had made the country’s defence invincible.

They said the people would always remember the sacrifices of the military as even today during days of heavy flooding, they’re doing their duty diligently besides serving the distressed people.