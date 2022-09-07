DC approves Rs50 million for schools re-construction

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner Lahore has given administrative approval for the rehabilitation and re-construction of seven dilapidated schools.

These schools will be renovated and constructed at a cost of Rs50 million, officials said, adding new classrooms would be built in the schools and the demolished parts would be re-built. Officials said the existing building of Govt Comprehensive GHSS Wahdat Road Colony Lahore would be renovated at a cost of Rs5m.

The reconstruction of the roofs of the Govt Boys High School Barki building and the maintenance of the existing building will be done at a cost of Rs10.05 million. The dilapidated building of Govt Girls Primary School Jhagian Noorpur will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs5.4m. The construction of the dilapidated building of Govt District Boys School Primary Madho Lal Hussain will be done at a cost of Rs10.45m. Govt Model Girls High School Nazuli Bazaar Mazang building will be renovated at a cost of Rs4.8 million and renovation of new rooms and old rooms in Govt Boys High School Lakho will be done with Rs4.44 lakh while the existing building of Govt Shahabuddin Shah Kamal Ichhra will be renovated with Rs1 million.