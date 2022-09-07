DC approves Rs50 million for schools re-construction

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner Lahore has given administrative approval for the rehabilitation and re-construction of seven dilapidated schools.
These schools will be renovated and constructed at a cost of Rs50 million, officials said, adding new classrooms would be built in the schools and the demolished parts would be re-built. Officials said the existing building of Govt Comprehensive GHSS Wahdat Road Colony Lahore would be renovated at a cost of Rs5m.
The reconstruction of the roofs of the Govt Boys High School Barki building and the maintenance of the existing building will be done at a cost of Rs10.05 million. The dilapidated building of Govt Girls Primary School Jhagian Noorpur will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs5.4m. The construction of the dilapidated building of Govt District Boys School Primary Madho Lal Hussain will be done at a cost of Rs10.45m. Govt Model Girls High School Nazuli Bazaar Mazang building will be renovated at a cost of Rs4.8 million and renovation of new rooms and old rooms in Govt Boys High School Lakho will be done with Rs4.44 lakh while the existing building of Govt Shahabuddin Shah Kamal Ichhra will be renovated with Rs1 million.
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late...
LAHORE:Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan has assumed the charge of vice-chairperson of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis...
LAHORE:The Punjab government Tuesday approved Rs4.107 billion worth development scheme pf establishment of new small...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has integrated the Infectious Diseases Hospital , Lahore with the Institute of Public...
LAHORE:Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government, institutions and welfare organisations are...
LAHORE:The 51st meeting of the University of Health Sciences Board of Governors held Tuesday approved a surplus...
Comments