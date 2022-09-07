 
Vice-chairperson of OPC takes over

By Our Correspondent
September 07, 2022

LAHORE:Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan has assumed the charge of vice-chairperson of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and started his work.

Earlier, he was welcomed by Director General, OPC, Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director of Police Matter Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey, Deputy Director Legal Rana Shamshad, Deputy Director, Prosecution, Sheikh Sohail Zafar and other officers and staff at OPC office here Tuesday. Chairing the meeting with the OPC officers, Mehmoodul Hasan said in the light of the directions of the CM, better measures for protection of rights, provision of justice and welfare of overseas Pakistanis would be his top priority.

