Minister orders timely completion of low-cost housing schemes

LAHORE:Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency at Housing Department Tuesday.

The meeting approved a new private housing scheme namely Prism Town at Mouza Pharwal Dolal Tehsil Gujjar Khan in Rawalpindi District with a 20 percent quota reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing programme. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal directed to ensure timely completion of low-cost housing schemes, adding that a focal person be deputed in SMBR office to expedite such projects.

The purpose of low-cost housing schemes was to provide shelter to the shelter-less people. The Naya Pakistan housing project is the first priority of the government and no hurdle would be tolerated to the execution of such schemes, he concluded.

SURPRISE VISIT: Aslam Iqbal paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Facilitation Centre and other offices. He reached the LDA office at 9:15 in the morning, checked the attendance of staff and asked for the list of absent staff. The minister expressed his strong displeasure over the delay in the provision of facilities to the citizens and said there was no place in the institution for those who do not focus on solving the people’s problems. Delay in solving the genuine problems of the citizens cannot be tolerated. Action will be taken against those responsible for failure to solve the problems, he added. The minister directed that the officers and staff should adhere to the working hours of the offices and there is no room for any kind of negligence.

ILLEGL STRUCTURES RAZED, SEALED: The LDA staff conducted operation against illegal commercial activities in Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road and LDA Control Area and sealed several illegal, unapproved and approved plots for illegal construction.

The ongoing constructions were demolished and sealed due to the violation of the maps, said LDA’s Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas. He said the LDA staff sealed a showroom under construction in Samanabad and a pizza shop which was under construction in Gulshan Ravi.

Several other under construction illegal buildings were demolished on Ferozepur Road and Canal Road, he revealed adding an illegal service stations were demolished on Canal Road.

During the operation, the Enforcement Wing and the police were accompanied the LDA staff. Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas said that several prior notices were issued to the owners of illegal commercial buildings and they were directed to stop and eliminate the irregularities but they didn’t respond.