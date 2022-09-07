Three of a family stabbed over property

LAHORE:A man stabbed his maternal uncle, aunt and their 15-year-old son over property in the Mughalpura area Tuesday.

The victims’ bodies were recovered from the house with their hands and feet tied. The victims were identified as Saqib, Maryam and Abdullah. According to preliminary information, the accused Shan killed the three by stabbing them. Later, the accused telephoned his mother and told her that he had murdered his uncle, aunt and their son. The accused’s mother informed the Mughalpura police that her son had killed the three. Police reached the spot, collected evidences from the scene and shifted the bodies to the morgue.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the incident and sought report from IGP. IG Punjab ordered CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard and arrest the culprits involved in the murder. Police arrested the accused Shan.

shot dead: A youth was shot dead by five persons in the limits of Sherakot police on Tuesday, following a property dispute. The victim was identified as Zeeshan alias Malik Shanu. The complainant along with her sons Naveed, Waseem and Zeeshan alias Malik Shanu was present at home when the accused identified as Shabbir and Rana Saqib along with three unidentified accomplices made their forced entry into the house and started quarrelling with the house inmates over a property issue. Meanwhile, the accused opened fire, as a result of which, Zeeshan alias Malik Shano got fatal wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The main accused Rana Saqib was arrested. Body was shifted to the morgue.

32 outlaws arrested: Lahore Operations and Investigation police have arrested 32 outlaws from various parts of the City. North Cantt police arrested two people on charges of aerial firing. The accused were identified as Sajjad and Usman. Iqbal Town arrested 20 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and habitual criminals. Shera Kot Investigation police arrested two robbers Gulfam and Khadam Hussain.

Lorri Adda police arrested two drug pushers Javed and his wife and recovered 2kg charas from their possession. Dolphin police arrested four criminals in Gulshan Ravi and Millat Park police areas. Sabzazar police arrested two robbers Kashif and Sarfraz. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the possession of the arrested criminals.