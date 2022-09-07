CM’s fund to be spent on affectees: Pervaiz

LAHORE:A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana, comprising of chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and members of the management committee, called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and presented a cheque for Rs20 million for the CM flood relief fund. They also appreciated the Pervaiz Elahi-led government’s efforts for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The chief minister stated that every penny of the CM’s Fund would be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims and added that transparency would be ensured through an effective monitoring system. The passion for helping the needy is commendable and a favourite of Allah Almighty. The government also values the aid for the rehabilitation of flood victims, he said. The CM termed aid for rehabilitation a worth-following example and impressed upon the rich to actively take part in this noble cause. Never before in the history of Pakistan has there been such large-scale destruction by floods, he commented and concluded that the number of special medical camps had been increased in the flood-affected areas along with the provision of necessary medical facilities and anti-epidemic drugs in abundance. The delegation included Dr Jawad Sajid, Dr Ali Razzaq, Shaukat Javed, Kamran Lashari, Parvez Bhandara, Sarmad Nadeem, Wajid Aziz Khan, Samra Maruf Khan, Ahsan Saeed and Olad Hussain Rizvi. Principal Secretary to CM, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar and information secretary were also present.

AIRFORCE DAY: The chief minister praised the services rendered by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) destroying the air power of the insidious enemy on September 7, 1965. He said that PAF falcons had authored great stories of courage, bravery and valour and defeated the enemy while defending the airspace. Pakistan Air Force, once again, demonstrated its professionalism by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February 2019 for violating the Line of Control, he said. Pakistan Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world, which the nation is proud of. The nation salutes the Pakistan Air Force which is protecting the air borders of Pakistan, the CM concluded.

SUMMONS IGP, CCPO: The chief minister summoned the IG police and CCPO Lahore to his office to review the progress on probe into the incident of murder of a girl child namely Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair.The CM expressed his outrage over the slow investigation of the case and said that the killing of an innocent girl is a brutal incident. He ordered the police officers to complete the investigation in three days positively and submit the case challan to the court without delay. He said, “I would go to every extent to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the perpetrators of the crime would not escape punishment.”

The chief minister ordered indiscriminate legal action against swimming pools lacking security and lifeguards facilities. The CCPO Lahore said that 11 accused, including the owner, were arrested and the investigation was in progress.Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) were also present.