Baseball-5 C’ship next month

KARACHI: The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) has announced that it will hold a Baseball-5 Championship here next month to help the families affected by the recent floods in the country.
"Income generated from the event will be used to rehabilitate displaced families," SFP secretary Asif Azeem said.
As many as 16 teams from different departments and universities will participate in the championship. The outfits will be divided into four groups. Asif said that a committee has been formed for organising the championship and collecting funds. The committee includes the secretaries of all the units affiliated to the SFP.
