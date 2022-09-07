Over 250 local players in contention for PJL

LAHORE: More than 250 local and around 175 foreign players between 16 and 19 years of age will be available for selection for six teams in the player draft of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League. The draft will take place on Thursday (tomorrow) in Lahore.

The local players list includes the players who took part in the two PCB organised national U19 one-day and three-day tournaments in the ongoing season. Players who were selected for their respective Cricket Association team for the two premier national U19 competitions are eligible for the draft even if they didn’t play any match.

A total of 250-odd players will compete for 66 spots (11 in each of the six sides) for Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Mardan and Rawalpindi teams for PJL 2022. The foreign players will vie for 24 spots (four in each of the six sides). The age cut-off for tournament eligibility is 1 September 2003.

The players have been divided into three categories - Elite, Premier and X-factor. The Elite category includes high-profile players who have either already appeared for their national U19 team or have made an impact at the domestic level (age-group cricket) organised by an ICC Full Member cricket board.

Premier includes players who have significant age-group cricket experience or have been part of pathway cricket for their boards or regions. X-factor includes Associate Member board players as well as promising local talent.

Amongst the foreign players, 105 are from ICC Full Member boards and more than 70 are from Associate Members.