Malik and Irfan sparkle as Central Punjab edge Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Some exciting display of power-hitting by Shoaib Malik (54 not out) and Irfan Niazi (33 not out) helped Central Punjab get on the board in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 with an 11-run win over Sindh at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

In day’s second match Aamir Jamal’s exceptional performances with bat and ball – 47 not out off 17 and 3-27 – sealed a thriller for Northern as they beat Southern Punjab by five runs.

In day’s opening match, experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik blasted 54 not out off 33 (four fours and two sixes) to lift Central Punjab to 188-5 and then got the crucial wicket of dangerous-looking Saim Ayub in his one for 16 off two overs in Central Punjab’s 11-run triumph over Sindh.

Shoaib and Irfan Khan Niazi, who scored a blazing 33 not out off 14 hitting four sixes, added 64 runs in the last 29 balls.

Central Punjab were dealt serious blows in the first and third over as Sohail Khan accounted for openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Akhlaq, but a solid 67-run partnership between Mohammad Faizan and Tayyab Tahir rescued the side from a collapse.

Faizan was instrumental in the attacking partnership with his brilliant 55. He struck four sixes and six fours in his 24-ball knock before falling to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who also dismissed Qasim Akram. Tayyab, the top-scorer in the tournament, made 33 off 28.

Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 62, but the lack of support from the other end allowed Central Punjab to earn their first win after four defeats.

Sindh looked on track of scaling down the target but the dismissal of Saim in the seventh over altered the course of the match. Sindh, at the time of Saim’s wicket were cruising at 62 off just 6.3 overs. Saad Khan was bowled by Usama Mir in the next over and in the 15th over he sent Omair Bin Yousuf (37 off 29) and Danish Aziz back to the pavilion as Sindh slipped to 122-5. Usama finished with 3-34.

In the other match, all-rounder Aamir Jamal was the star for Northern as his brilliance with bat and ball won Northern a thriller against Southern Punjab by five runs. Aamir’s 47 not out off 17 lifted Northern to 187-8 after his captain Umar Amin had stroked a half-century.

Northern were in a spot of bother with openers Zeeshan Malik and Hasan Nawaz dismissed in the first two overs, but a 51-run partnership for the third wicket between Nasir Nawaz (13 off 17) and Umar (52 off 42) provided a platform to Mubasir Khan (34 off 18) and Aamir to go berserk in the latter half.

Aamer with the dismissals of Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj and Zeeshan Ashraf derailed Southern Punjab’s innings despite a promising beginning after Zain (81 off 46) and Mohammad Shehzad (28 off 24) added 111 runs for the first wicket. Zain’s 81 was studded with six sixes and as many fours.