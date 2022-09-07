The murder of Abu Akleh

After five months, this confession of sorts is too little and too late: the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) admitting for the first time that ‘there was a high possibility’ Israeli gunfire killed Al Jazeera journalist of Palestinian origin Shireen Abu Akleh really doesn't help much. That Israeli forces had shot and killed Abu Akleh was not a secret – or under any doubt – from day one. She was covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin in May when she became yet another victim of Israeli arrogance and impunity. The statement by the IDF is an ideal example of how one can distort facts and circumvent one’s role in a crime like this. The IDF still believes that it was not possible to ‘unequivocally determine’ the source of the gunfire but there was a possibility that it accidentally hit the journalist who was with armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire. This circumlocution can in no way hide the real culprits behind this heinous crime nor can it wash away the blood stains on Israeli hands from countless such merciless killings.

The Israeli army has categorically ruled out any possibility of pursuing criminal charges or prosecution of any of the soldiers involved. This kind of impunity has encouraged IDF soldiers to act brazenly and target Palestinian citizens, journalists, and even human rights activists over the past decades. The IDS behaves ruthlessly and fires indiscriminately even if such firing results in dire consequences. Israeli state never finds any suspicion of a criminal offense even if the victims are non-combatants, children, the elderly, or women. To Israel, no offence is serious enough to warrant the opening of an investigation that may lead to any punishment to its soldiers.

The usual policy of the Israeli forces is that there is no need to first determine who the target may be. If they are Palestinians or anyone sympathetic with Palestinians – or simply standing with them – it is most likely an armed terrorist liable to be shot. If a shot kills them, so be it. Later they claim innocence by asserting their version of not being able to determine if the target was a civilian or a journalist. In this particular case, Abu Akleh was wearing a protective vest that was labelled ‘PRESS’ on both the front and back, precluding any possibility of not being identified. That Israeli forces found no evidence suggesting its soldiers killed Abu Akleh in a targeted attack is typical of its tendency to deny responsibly and protect itself. International media organizations had unearthed evidence that included two videos of the scene in which the shooting was taking place. There was no active combat, nor any Palestinian militant near Abu Akleh in the moment leading up to her death. There were dozens of eye witnesses suggesting that Israeli forces intentionally took aim at Abu Akleh. That the Israeli military is responsible for her death is beyond any doubt. Her murder led to worldwide condemnation but Israel will continue to evade the criminal responsibility it bears for the killing of Abu Akleh. And that is on the global community, which continues to forever forgive Israel its brutality.