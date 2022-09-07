Rain and plague

Cases of dengue and malaria have skyrocketed in Karachi. .According to reports, around 2500 cases of dengue have been reported from the city. The spread of these viruses comes as no surprise as they are water-borne diseases. When the rains hit Karachi, the drains, predictably, overflowed and stagnant sewage water was left on the streets for weeks, the perfect breeding ground for the mosquitos that spread dengue and malaria. Emergency services are already struggling to cope with the floods and if the dengue outbreak gets out of hand they may collapse entirely. The local administration must get on top of this outbreak immediately.

Zabad Sakhi

Keelkori