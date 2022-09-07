Saving Radio Pakistan

This letter recalls the important role Radio Pakistan played in the 1965 war against India. Radio Pakistan not only shared updates from the frontlines, but also played patriotic songs to boost the morale of the people and the armed forces.

Today, one is saddened to hear about the national institution decaying due to financial problems. An increase in the PTV licence fee may help to rescue this once venerable institution. New radio shows should be introduced to increase revenues.

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore