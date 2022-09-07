Feudal trap

Feudalism has ruptured the socio-economic fabric of our state. Feudal lords resist the participation of their villagers in different productive activities that are beneficial for the prosperity of our country. Villagers are denied access to education, lest they become harder to control and manipulate.

In a like manner, women’s participation in the electoral process is widely prohibited. Villagers who know their rights and can take action to strengthen them will always be a threat to their self-anointed masters.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad