Cop injures car showroom owner for not pulling over

Police shot and inured a man when he allegedly did not stop when a cop signalled him to pull over in Shah Faisal Colony on Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Abdul Hameed. During routine checking, police said they asked Hameed to stop his car at a picket. When he didn’t pull over, police chased him for a few minutes and opened fire on him upon spotting him. Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident, while the cop who opened fire was taken into custody.