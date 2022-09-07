Madrasa teacher arrested for beating minor student

Police have arrested a madrasa teacher for severely beating a 10-year-old student. District Korangi SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said Qari Obaidullah had subjected Abdul Wahab to corporal punishment.
SSP Memon said that a case had been registered against the teacher on Monday after the family approached the police, who then arrested the suspect on Tuesday. Police said they took action after a photo that showed how badly the student had been beaten caught their attention as it had been circulating on social media.
