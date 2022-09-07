Man jailed for 10 years for selling drugs near school

A model court on Tuesday sentenced a man to ten-year imprisonment for selling drugs near a school in Karachi. Yaqoob alias Sindhi was charged with selling narcotics near KMC School in Nazimabad on June 16.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Liaqat Ali Khoso of the Model Criminal Trial Court (Central) announced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He ordered the convict to pay a Rs100,000 fine or serve an additional jail term of three months on default. The state prosecutor said Sub-Inspector Agha Madad Ali had arrested accused Yaqoob alias Sindhi and seized charas weighing 1,100 grams and Rs750 from his possession in the Kathiawari Mohalla Near KMC School, Nazimabad, on June 16. However, the accused denied the charges and claimed to be innocent.

Prosecutor Kubra Syed argued that prosecution successfully proved its case beyond any shadow of doubt through witnesses as well as documentary proof. Defence counsel Sadam Hussain contended that there were contradictions in the evidence, as the colour of allegedly seized charas was not mentioned. The weight of four pieces was not mentioned separately too, he added.

He said no purchaser was arrested; therefore, there was doubt in the timing of the lodgment of the FIR, adding that there was no criminal record of accused and the Mohallah people were ready to give evidence of innocence of accused.