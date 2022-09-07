Spare parts shop owner, robber killed in Jamshed Road mugging incident

A spare parts shop owner and a suspected robber were killed during a mugging bid on Jamshed Road on Tuesday.

Jamshed Quarters police and rescuers reached the crime scene and took the injured citizen to a private hospital on National Stadium Road, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body of the robber was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to SHO Chaudhry Azam, 30-year-old Ahmed, son of Ashraf, ran a spare parts shop on New MA Jinnah Road and also sold and purchased cars. He was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the only son of his parents, and also a father of a minor daughter.

Police said the victim was returning in a cab after selling a car in the Saddar area. As soon as he reached near his shop with the car payment, three to four robbers who had been following him attempted to snatch the cash from him. They shot him three times when he offered resistance.

One of the robbers was also shot and killed by the firing of his own companions. He was identified as Shahid Hussain, a resident of Orangi Town. Police recovered around Rs1 million from the victim’s possession and the police handed the amount to his father. Police have registered a case.

Gulshan shootout

Aziz Bhatti police killed two suspected street criminals during an exchange of fire on Rashid Minhas Road.

According to the police, they signalled the robbers to stop for routine checking. Instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the police. The police fired back and killed two of the robbers on the spot and arrested another in an injured condition.

According to SSP Abdur Raheem Sherazi, the suspects were involved in looting citizens returning from foreign countries in different areas, including the Jinnah International Airport, Sharea Faisal and Dalmia. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where one of the killed robbers was identified as Yasin, while another was yet to be identified; however, the injured robber was identified as Ali Amjad.

The police also recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Two suspects heldA suspected robber, Luqman, son of Alam, was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter with police in Mauripur. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment in police custody.