NdcTech bags Temenos certificate

KARACHI: NdcTech, an IT consulting company providing digital transformational services for banks and financial institutions, has become a certified development partner of Temenos, a statement said on Tuesday.
The certification would enable NdcTech to deploy modern technology best practices and development frameworks that are accredited by Temenos to build effective enterprise software development processes and solutions. NdcTech would carry out customisations for bank-specific and country-specific regulatory requirements on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, the company said.
