JS hailed as innovative SME bank

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has been recognised for its success in the international banking world by winning the ‘Most Innovative SME Bank’ at the 8th Annual Global Business Outlook Awards.

The Awards seeks and rewards excellence in businesses around the world, and sectors.

The winning showcases JS Bank’s increasing recognition in the international financial space and its determination to expand small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) financing in Pakistan and make a grass root impact in the lives of Pakistanis. Under its umbrella, the bank offers a supportive hand to thousands of motivated, young individuals and encourages them to explore self-employment opportunities. Some of its offerings include, the SME Asaan Finance (SAAF) scheme, which provides financing opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses across Pakistan.

Another major contributor is JS Khud Mukhtar, which provides convenient solutions for women entrepreneurs for financial independence. As part of the scheme, the bank has already disbursed 100 loans amounting to over Rs125 million until 2022, with a majority of the women being from lower-income rural households. The JS Naya Aghaaz SME loan is also committed to empowering differently abled individuals towards financial independence and has disbursed Rs4.8 million until December 2021.

Devoted to its role as a catalyst toward Pakistan’s success and prosperity, the bank hopes to continue its journey of impact and building Pakistan’s future by opening new doors and providing countless innovative financial solutions in the years ahead.