SBP signs MoU with Zameen.com

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zameen.com to get access to data on prices and rental costs of residential and commercial properties in the country’s metropolitan areas, a statement said on Tuesday.

The data would be used by the central bank to analyze house prices, develop related indices and use information in its publications, working papers and reports, SBP said.

The aggregate house price and rental indices would also be available on the SBP’s data portal, Easydata for the last four years. Speaking on the occasion, SBP deputy governor (Policy) Murtaza Syed said the real-estate sector was under researched in Pakistan due to a number of factors, including paucity of available data.

He added that in absence of dependable information on price trends in the real sector, the understanding on households’ asset allocation decisions become difficult. He hoped that the pact would help filling the gaps.