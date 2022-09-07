KFC sends relief aid to flood affectees

KARACHI: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Pakistan has joint relief efforts with its donation convoy departing for flood affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan, pledging over 300,000 meals and shelter for 5,000 plus individuals through its Mitao Bhook Foundation, a statement said on Tuesday.

The disbursement initiation was attended by Raza Pirbhai, CEO KFC Pakistan, Nicole Theriot, consul general U.S. Consulate General Karachi, and other officials.

Trucks in the relief convoy, carrying thousands of ration packs and tents, are headed towards Kashmore, Sanghar, Badin, and Sukkur in Sindh, and Sui in Balochistan, KFC said. Speaking on the occasion, Raza Pirbhai said, "While we're initiating supply of food and shelter to these areas urgently, we're also hoping that the KFC family and all Pakistanis help the flood relief response in any capacity they can.”

To continue support, he added, KFC has dedicated its iconic bucket for the entire month of September to the cause. For every bucket sold, the brand vowed to donate Rs50 to provide food and shelter to flood affectees across the country.

The consul general expressed solidarity with the flood affectees, saying, “American people stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to those suffering damage to their livelihoods.”

She was impressed by the donations sent to the victims.”The United States government is also doing its part by donating $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support the people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.”

Mitao Bhook Foundation is KFC’s initiative toward giving back to the community by doing efforts education, diversity, and inclusion. According to KFC, the foundation is currently providing quality education to over 5000 students across all educational levels in Pakistan and maintaining a 2500+ strong education-to-employment ecosystem for deaf individuals in the country.