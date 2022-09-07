Stocks flat as indicators continue to blink red

Stocks closed perfectly flat on Tuesday in a mute session as political uncertainties, rupee free fall, and runaway inflation, tied the economy-wary investors to the sidelines, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained just 1.06 or 0.00 percent to close at 41,860.36 points, almost the same level as on Monday after touching a high of 41,926.63 and a low of 41,682.63 points in intraday trade.

JS Research said moving forward, they expect the range bound activity to continue in the upcoming sessions.

“We recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in Cement and Textile sectors,” the brokerage said.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed flat on reports of subdued growth, rupee slide, and surging inflation amid flood losses.

“Institutional support in selected oversold stocks and surging global crude oil prices however held the index in the positive zone,” Mehanti said.

The rupee continued to weaken for a second consecutive working day on Monday, depreciating 0.40 percent, or Rs0.88, and closed at Rs219.86 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

However, in the open market, the local currency nosedived Rs7 to Rs232 against the greenback, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. “Rupee is coming under renewed pressure in the wake of flood losses of over $10 billion caused to the national economy,” said Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The KSE-30 index also closed barely changed at 15,750.79 points.

Traded shares increased by 31 million to 187.263 million from 156.803 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs4.017 billion from Rs4.368 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.943 trillion from Rs6.961 trillion. Out of 335 active names in the session, 146 advanced, 166 retreated, and 23 held their positions unchanged.

Topline Securities, said equities witnessed a lacklustre day after starting the day on a negative note amid increasing political noise.

Fertiliser, cement, tobacco, and power sector stocks contributed negatively to the index where FFC, LUCK, EFERT, PAKT, HUBC lost 76 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSO, SYS, and MCB added 59 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Premium Textile, which rose by Rs42 to Rs844 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs39.45 to Rs1,100 per share.

Sapphire Textile led the losers by giving up Rs96.45 to end at Rs1,189.55 per share, followed by Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs37.72 to Rs752.27 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the market moved in a narrow band throughout the day on concerns over rising inflation numbers.

“Investor participation remained low due to continuous rupee devaluation against the dollar,” it reported.

“Volumes remained dry in the main board although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks.”

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included banks (+33.1 points), OMC’s (+31.3 points), Technology (+25.9 points), automobiles (+10.0 points), and chemicals (+10.0 points).

Hascol Petrol was the volume leader with 46.806 million shares that increased by 55 paisas to Rs7.09 per share. It was followed by PIAC (A) that posted a turnover of 10.877 million shares. It closed higher by 59 paisas to Rs4.66 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Fauji Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pakistan Refinery, WorldCall Telecom, Summit Bank, Silk Bank Ltd, TPL Properties, and G3 Technologies. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 41.648 million shares from 41.736 million.