People to reject parties if they fail to stand by them: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Urging the political parties to hold a ceasefire in the wake of natural calamity, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has warned them of harsh public reaction against them if they fail to stand by the people in the hour of need.

Not only will it have serious consequences on the federation but also people will reject the political parties, said the former chairman Senate, adding the writing is on the wall as people’s anguish reflects in their behaviour when political leaders visit flood-hit areas.

Given the economic situation, internal fault lines, intra provincial polarisation, disillusionment with political parties will lead to anarchy, said the seasoned politician. Berating PTI chairman, Rabbani said Imran’s lack of knowledge about the Constitution is evident when he assigns the Chief of Army Staff a role for accountability of civilians as no law or the Constitution allows such a function to the COAS.

“It reflects how he wants to use state institutions to further his political agenda and that is the reason he is desperate for snap elections,” said the former chairman Senate. Rabbani asserted that the demand for general elections in the face of the worst natural calamity was not in line with the ground realities.

PTI as an urban or semi urban party is insensitive to the catastrophic situation that exists in the rural areas, he said and added that villages were separated by vast expanse of gushing water.

Expressing surprise over PTI chief’s demand for the general elections, he said that PTI government in the KP had called for a postponement of the by-elections in the disaster- hit province. Raza Rabbani said the worst is yet to come as standing crops have been destroyed, adding the issues of rehabilitation, epidemic and starvation are the challenges lying ahead.