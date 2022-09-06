Traders to support flood victims: Sharjeel

SUKKUR: Sindh focal person on rain emergency Sharjeel Memon said the ABAD and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry will jointly reconstruct the houses damaged in floods.

Memon said a joint committee would be set up while an account would be opened. “Politicians will deposit their donations so that we could provide a roof to our homeless people,” he added. He said that there was a huge burden on the government to deal with such a huge disaster as it had to provide cooked food to millions of affected people daily as well as providing medical facilities to them.