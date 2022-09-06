NA Speaker urges global community to take action to tackle climate crisis

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has impressed upon global community to take action without wasting time to tackle the climate crisis and come forward to help Pakistan as it had been affected the most and the situation is getting out of control.

He was speaking on Monday in the inaugural session of the First International Conference on “Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development and Food Security” organised here by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). He reminded that formulation of national discourse on climate change is the obligation of intelligentsia and academia.

Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change even though it contributed less than one percent of global greenhouse gasses that warm our planet, he said. Raja Pervez Ashraf said, “We need to take preemptive measures to control global warming, universities and academia should step forward to play a role and give suggestions to the policy makers based on research,” he suggested.

He recalled that natural disasters, storms, volcanoes, earthquakes, or floods are not under human control, but with early preparation and timely measures, we can protect ourselves from the effects of these disasters. Referring to the damage to life and property in the country caused by recent devastating torrential rains and floods, the NA Speaker said that the agricultural lands had submerged and all major crops and livestock had perished across the country. He said that the NA is effectively highlighting challenges due to climate change through vibrant parliamentary democracy.

The NA in collaboration with the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) is hosting a regional seminar that would focus on the ongoing climate catastrophe and this seminar would also draw the world’s attention to the economic and human losses faced by our people, for which we were not even responsible, the NA Speaker said.

Prof. Dr Sher Muhammad, Chairman Department of Agriculture Sciences, AIOU also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Azim Khalid of PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi was the keynote speaker, while other speakers include Rector, Fast National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Dr Aftab Maroof, Dean Faculty of Science, AIOU, Prof. Dr Irshad Ahmed Arshad, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood, Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, and Chairman, Department of Agricultural Science, Prof. Dr Muhammad Sher. The NA Speakers said that increasing the fertility and productivity of the land is the most important need of the hour.

They said that by relying on modern methods of irrigation, more production can be achieved with minimal use of water.