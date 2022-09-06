Pakistan committed to boosting defence: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that with the desire for durable peace, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the need for strengthening “our defence and procuring modern-day equipment despite the difficult economic situation”.

In his message on the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan, he said the armed forces’ role in maintaining peace in various countries under the UN banner was being acknowledged worldwide. “This shows our commitment to establishment of sustainable peace, particularly in the region. This commitment is the hallmark of our foreign policy,” he said, adding that the best tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs was to rebuild Pakistan in line with the vision of the founding fathers. “A country that is strong economically, stable politically and harmonious socially can better defend itself and promote and safeguard its vital foreign policy objectives and this is what the coalition government is aiming to achieve,” he said.

He said September 6 was remembered as a symbol of courage, display of unmatched resilience and spirit of supreme sacrifices by the valiant sons of the soil. “On this day, 57 years ago, our brave armed forces proved to the world that they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland, no matter what the cost. The entire Pakistani nation, while displaying unprecedented unity and resolute strength, came forward to support its armed forces. The show of unprecedented unity and solidarity of the nation galvanized our officers, Jawans, pilots and sailors in their fight to secure the motherland against the Indian aggression,” he recalled.

He said: “Today, the nation is paying a rich tribute to the brave sons of the soil, especially our worthy martyrs who laid down their lives while fearlessly fighting against the enemy who was much bigger in numerical strength. We owe great respect to the parents and families of Shuhada, who courageously bore the loss of their near and dear ones. Hats off also to the heroes and Ghazis, the men and women in uniform, the personnel of police and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies who are vigilantly safeguarding the frontiers of the motherland from external and internal threats in harsh weathers and hostile environments.”

He pointed out that it was a matter of great pride that the valiant armed forces and brave Pakistani nation carried forward the proud legacy of the 1965 war by successfully defeating the monsters of terrorism and extremism in its two-decade-old struggle. “On this occasion today, I congratulate the military leadership on successfully bringing the Operation Raddul Fasaad to its logical conclusion. I also commend the role of the security forces, especially the army and navy personnel, in saving the lives of thousands of people during recent floods in Balochistan, Sindh, KP and Southern Punjab. Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a flashpoint between the two nuclear powers of South Asia.

The sooner it is resolved according to UN resolutions the better it is for regional peace and development. I urge the international community to compel New Delhi to reverse the actions it took with respect to IIOJ&K on August 5, 2019.