Tuesday September 06, 2022
National

Punjab faces wheat shortage

By News Desk
September 06, 2022

LAHORE: Wheat and flour crises have hit Punjab province after flash floods extensively damaged the crops, sources said. Sources said the Punjab Food Deptt has requested the federal government to allow import of one million tonnes of wheat or the province could face famine in Dec,” sources claimed.

