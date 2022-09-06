Contempt plea filed against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry over remarks against the judiciary, reported local media.
Advocate Saleemullah moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media. The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised courts after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry. The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.
The day of September 6th is celebrated as the Defence of Pakistan Day each year across the nation to pay tribute to...
History is all about interpretation. It is always there to provide whatever is required to the reader or learner at...
PAF was put into the driving seat by Air Marshal Asghar Khan. It may sound like an impossible task, but he created...
In 1965, the world witnessed unprecedented sagas of heroism through the success the Pakistan Air Force achieved in a...
Whenever the nation of Pakistan faces a challenge, it can count on its armed, naval and air forces to support it to...
The month of September is reminiscent of an important landmark in the history of our country when the nation came out...
Comments