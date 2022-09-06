Contempt plea filed against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry over remarks against the judiciary, reported local media.

Advocate Saleemullah moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media. The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised courts after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry. The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.