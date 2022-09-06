PIA to induct five more aircraft in its fleet

KARACHI: In accordance with the business plan, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will induct five new aircraft into its fleet, reported local media on Monday. The national flag carrier is going to acquire five state-of-the-art aircraft on dry-lease for six years.

The wide-body planes will be helpful for increasing business of PIA. Earlier this year, the PIA inducted a second Airbus A320 to increase its fleet.Following the addition of these aircraft, the Pakistan International Airlines fleet will now consist of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.