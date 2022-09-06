Imran behind all plots against state entities: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan is behind each and every conspiracy hatched against the country and state institutions.

“All clues (hatching conspiracies against the armed forces) go against Imran Khan. He (PTI chairman) is the main source of where conspiracies are originated against the country and state institutions,” he said while addressing a news conference.

The state minister said that Imran Khan in a public meeting, the other day, talked about the officers of the security departments in an extremely inappropriate way, commenting on their patriotism, meritocracy, and professionalism.

Musadik Malik said it was almost the same thing that the PTI chairman’s staff officer Shahbaz Gill uttered to create a divide within the state institution. He said Imran Khan, by using the same tone and language about the officers of the security departments, has accepted the responsibility for whatsoever Shahbaz Gill had said in his controversial statement. “Every soldier and officer of the Pakistan armed forces are patriots,” he added.

He said that a person who played cricket is a patriot, but the person who sacrifices his life for the country is not a patriot. The minister said that every soldier and officer of the Pakistan army is Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed, Major Shabbir Sharif, and Captain Karnal Sher Shaheed who laid down their lives to safeguard the frontiers of the country.

The minister said that Pakistan’s armed forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the security of the country. Malik said that it is unfortunate that PTI leadership and the workers had run a negative campaign against Pakistan armed forces’ jawans and officers martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He questioned the top leaders of the PTI including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Pervaiz Elahi and others whether they are still supporting Imran Khan after hearing such a language against martyrs. The minister said it is also a test case for the law enforcers and judiciary how they take the remarks being uttered against the state institutions. To a question, he said that action against Imran Khan will be initiated as per law of the land.